THE increase in the number of senior citizens being pushed onto the streets is a concern for the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar highlighted this in an interview yesterday, and said the ministry was aware of this issue and was working on ways to address it.

"The ministry is aware of it and we are looking into the problem," Ms Bhatnagar said.

"We want the public, we want the media to help us locate these people.

"Sometimes we miss out on these people, if we are not aware of this, then we cannot go and assist them. So basically, if you know about it, please let the ministry know about it and we will definitely look after them and take action."

Ms Bhatnagar said the ministry's beggar operation was also working on identifying and assisting people on the streets.

"We take them and settle them in homes, some of them are taken to their homes and some are under our care, but what happens is few of them return to the streets, but we keep bringing them back.

"That is basically their culture, they do not want to stay in homes or with families, but the ministry is trying its best to mentor and counsel them and to put them in a better place so that they can live a better life."

She also reiterated on the roles of families in ensuring that senior citizens were kept safe.

"Wherever they are, they are your family. Every family member must take care of each other and show them love and compassion."