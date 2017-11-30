Fiji Time: 12:17 PM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Weather watch: Heavy rain alert

Avneel Chand
Thursday, November 30, 2017

OCCASIONAL rain which would be heavy at times along with thunderstorms can be expected in some parts of the country today, the Nadi Weather Office has forecasted.

The rain and thunderstorm is expected to affect Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands which include Lau and Lomaiviti groups and the eastern parts of the larger islands.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain warning which was previously in place for Vanua Levu, Taveuni, nearby smaller islands and the eastern half of Viti Levu was cancelled at 3pm yesterday.

The flood alert that was previously issued by the Nadi Weather Office in force for the low-lying areas and small streams adjacent to major rivers for the eastern half of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and Taveuni was also cancelled.

The rain is expected to ease later today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62580.6068
JPY 55.084752.0847
GBP 0.36150.3535
EUR 0.41070.3987
NZD 0.71280.6798
AUD 0.64570.6207
USD 0.48890.4719

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Gruesome killing
  2. Dux prize decision queried
  3. Pushed onto the streets
  4. Owner: Kaiwai barge tragedy unfortunate
  5. Nadi city declaration postponed
  6. Sedition sentences
  7. Weather watch: Heavy rain alert
  8. Sexual cases lack priority
  9. $200k budget for pageant
  10. Carnival nets school $21k

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  2. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  4. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  5. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  6. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  7. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  8. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  9. Australia will be tough, says Potter Friday (24 Nov)
  10. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)