Weather watch: Heavy rain alert

+ Enlarge this image A vehicle wades through a flooded Carnavon Street during the heavy downpour in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

OCCASIONAL rain which would be heavy at times along with thunderstorms can be expected in some parts of the country today, the Nadi Weather Office has forecasted.

The rain and thunderstorm is expected to affect Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands which include Lau and Lomaiviti groups and the eastern parts of the larger islands.

Meanwhile, the heavy rain warning which was previously in place for Vanua Levu, Taveuni, nearby smaller islands and the eastern half of Viti Levu was cancelled at 3pm yesterday.

The flood alert that was previously issued by the Nadi Weather Office in force for the low-lying areas and small streams adjacent to major rivers for the eastern half of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and Taveuni was also cancelled.

The rain is expected to ease later today.