Nadi water disruption notice

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Update: 6:23PM RESIDENTS living in parts of Nadi are being advised of a planned water disruption from tomorrow 7am to 5pm (30/11).

The areas affected Include; Cawa Road, Kennedy Road and Brewers Road. 

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has confirmed that the interruption in supply is a result of connection works at the junction of Brewers Road and Martintar Road.

The Authority is kindly advising its customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm (30/11).








