Water situation: Burst main causes water disruption at Valelevu, Khalsa

Update: 6:15PM RESIDENTS living along Valelevu, Khalsa Road and some parts of Princess Road are being advised that water supply will be disrupted from 8pm tonight to 8am tomorrow (30/11).
A statement by the Water
Authority of Fiji (WAF) has confirmed that the interruption in supply is a result a burst to the
booster main along the Khalsa Road area.
The affected areas include, Veikoba,
Rokara, Sakoca, Khalsa, Newtown, Naveiwakau, Delaitokatoka, Valelevu, Caubati
and Tacirua East.
The Authority is kindly advising its customers residing in
the areas above to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this
temporary disruption period.
Water carts are currently on standby to service the
affected areas as and when the need arises.
Supply
is expected to be restored at 9am
tomorrow (30/11).