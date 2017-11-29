Grammar seniors farewell final year in style

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Senior students of Suva Grammar School at the prom last night. Picture: ALISI VUCAGO

Update: 5:15PM HAVING no financial support from the school, did not dishearten the lion spirit as more than 150 senior students of Suva Grammar School were glammed up for their prom night at Albert Park yesterday.

The Year 12 and Year 13 students collaboratively fundraised for the event with the help of SGS former scholars since prom was perceived to be a farewelling tradition for the school.

Organising committee member and Year 13 student at SGS Esther Talei said even though there were talks that this year's prom would be cancelled, they had to make do with the resources they had and the assistance they received to make the night as spectacular as can be as it would be the last time the senior students would be together in one venue.

"There is this certain feeling you get when you enter into Suva Grammar that when you instantly get into the school, you become a proud Grammarian, and I think there's an atmosphere around the school that binds people together, enhancing friendship, pride and family," she said.

"I think this event has been very special because we have finally come to the realisation that this is the end of our high school journey however we are thankful for the lessons we have learnt from the school in the past five years."

The event also welcomed students from other schools who were brought in as guests.

Esther said the prom also allowed SGS students to socialise with students from other schools as they bid farewell to this academic year.