Exhibition to portray artist's belief and faith

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Update: 4:52PM THE Alliance Francaise in Suva is geared up for the last few events of the year before they bid farewell to a successful and eventful 2017.

A drawing portrait workshop with award-winning artist Alifereti Malai will be the highlight of events for the month and interested participants have been encouraged to register before the event takes place on December 11. 

Mr Malai's exhibition Vakatakila -  Revelation II which was launched on November 9 will be exhibited at the Alliance Francaise office in Suva until December 21.

He said the portrait exhibition was about his belief, faith and admiration of God's beautiful creation.

"When, after Jehovah God created the universe: the earth, land, sea, plants, birds and animals, something was amiss. He then created a man, Adam. When he saw that the man was lonely, he then created one of the most beautiful of all His creations - a woman," he said.

"I have exhibited portraits of some of Fiji's beautiful women. As there are only very few portraits artists in the Pacific region, I'm now revealing one of my unique style, portraits."

The Alliance Francaise said their December program also includes two French movie night screenings which are open to the public.

The office will also be welcoming a new cultural coordinator Charlotte Tassel, who will be arriving from Alliance Francaise of Kathmandu, Nepal.








