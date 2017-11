/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police are investigating the hacking to death of a Sigatoka farmer this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:29PM POLICE are investigating the hacking to death of a Sigatoka farmer this morning.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the incident was allegedly witnessed by a 19-year-old.

The 35-year-old victim from Bilalevu Settlement in Valley Road was rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital where he later died.

The suspect is in police custody.