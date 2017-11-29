FWCC, ICAAD raise awareness on combatting sexual harassment

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants of the workshop with ICAAD co-founders Jaspreet Singh (far right) and Hansdeep Singh (2nd from left). Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:07PM COLLABORATIVE efforts to raise awareness on combating sexual harassment in the workplace has prompted the Fiji Women's Rights Movement and the International Center for Advocates Against Discrimination (ICAAD) to hold their first-ever training of trainers workshop today.

FWRM board chair Makereta Waqavonovono said one in five Fijian women were found to have been sexually harassed in the workplace from their latest survey.

"The fact is that sexual harassment is prevalent, widespread and varied and there is a lack of priority in terms of addressing it. This is a motivating factor that supports this training as we aim to up skill our staff and other key stakeholders who can then provide support and service to other organisations," she said.

"The training is especially timely as this week is also the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence, with 25 November marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women."

The 3-day training workshop which took place from November 27 to 29 was supported by the Australian government.