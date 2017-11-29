Fisheries committed to endorsing declaration

Update: 4:01PM THE Ministry of Fisheries is committed to achieve Fiji's commitment at COP23 through the endorsement of the Coral Reef Declaration.
This is a reflection of Fiji's
commitment to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 14 on the 'Conservation and
Sustainable use of the Ocean, seas and marine resources in the commitment to
protect life below water'.
A statement by the ministry
said the declaration reiterated the importance of coral and the actions that
need to take place to not only mitigate the impacts of climate change but also
to manage the trade and exploitation of corals and its ecosystem.
"Having a healthy coral reefs
ecosystem reduce 97 per cent of wave energy and act as barriers to storms and
are the first line defence for coastal communities, preventing catastrophic
erosion, flooding and destruction," the statement said.
"In this regard, the Ministry
of Fisheries had earlier decided that the harvest, sale, trade and export of
live rock corals will cease."
The ministry will relook at
the current practices surrounding the harvest, sale and export of all coral
species and the current sustainable factors that needs to be addressed.