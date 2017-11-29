Fiji Time: 12:53 AM on Thursday 30 November

Fisheries committed to endorsing declaration

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Update: 4:01PM THE Ministry of Fisheries is committed to achieve Fiji's commitment at COP23 through the endorsement of the Coral Reef Declaration.

This is a reflection of Fiji's commitment to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 14 on the 'Conservation and Sustainable use of the Ocean, seas and marine resources in the commitment to protect life below water'. 

A statement by the ministry said the declaration reiterated the importance of coral and the actions that need to take place to not only mitigate the impacts of climate change but also to manage the trade and exploitation of corals and its ecosystem.

"Having a healthy coral reefs ecosystem reduce 97 per cent of wave energy and act as barriers to storms and are the first line defence for coastal communities, preventing catastrophic erosion, flooding and destruction," the statement said.

"In this regard, the Ministry of Fisheries had earlier decided that the harvest, sale, trade and export of live rock corals will cease."

The ministry will relook at the current practices surrounding the harvest, sale and export of all coral species and the current sustainable factors that needs to be addressed.

 








