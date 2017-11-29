Workshop to equip medical professionals in controlling HIV

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:57PM ONE hundred health sector participants representing 11 countries from around the region gathered in Nadi with the common goal which is to strengthen health systems to better control HIV and TB in Pacific island countries

The workshop focused on equipping medical professionals with the required tools and skills to carry out diagnostic assessments, strengthening procurement, supply and management of drugs for treatment and evidence-based data that better informs policy change and programs.

Asia-Pacific team leader for HIV, Health and Development, United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Nadia Rasheed said having implementers from government ministries, civil society, communities and development partners together in the same room was an opportunity to be taken advantage of.

"In order to succeed in building stronger and sustainable health responses that are based on human rights, it's critical that we do so in an inclusive way - that involves all stakeholders and reaches the most vulnerable in society," she said.

The workshop was organized by UNDP through the Multi-Country Western Pacific Programme, which is supported by the Global Fund to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria