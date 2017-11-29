Weather watch: Heavy rain alert cancelled

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:27PM THE heavy rain alert previously in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group and the Eastern half of Viti Levu is now cancelled.

This was confirmed in a special weather bulletin issued by the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) in Nadi at 3:10pm this afternoon.

The bulletin states the weakening trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain lies slow low moving over the eastern parts of the group.

It is expected to affect the group till later tonight.

Forecast for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group and the eastern half Of Viti Levu there will be occasional rain and few thunderstorms over Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group, the eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands.

For the rest of Fiji, some showers especially in the afternoon or evening and thunderstorms.

Isolated heavy falls expected.