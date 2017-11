/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Group photo of the National School Swimming Team to the 2017 Pacific School games in Australia during their iTatau today to the President, Jioji Konrote. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:50PM FIJI School Swimming team head coach Jennifer Liew hopes the national team will achieve their best time as they prepare for the 2017 Pacific School Games in Adelaide, Australia next week.

Liew said the swimmers know what is expected from them and they understand the kind of competition they will face especially the new swimmers.

A total of 35 swimmers will depart the country on Friday and the opening ceremony will be held on Sunday with the games proper beginning on Monday.