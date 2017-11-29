Fiji Time: 12:53 AM on Thursday 30 November

Contestants arrive for Pacific Islands pageant

AVNEEL CHAND
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Update: 2:40PM CONTESTANTS and their supporters have started arriving into the country for the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant.

A total of 9 contestants will be participating in the pageant, with the inclusion of Miss Rapanui.

The pageant begins at Nadi's Prince Charles Park on December 6 and will conclude on December 9

However the programme will officially begin on December 1 with a briefing and launch of official voting in Nadi.

Over the nine days the contestants will be part of variety of activities such as photo-shoots, TV interviews and church service








