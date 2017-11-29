Contestants arrive for Pacific Islands pageant

Update: 2:40PM CONTESTANTS and their supporters have started arriving into the country for the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant.
A total of
9 contestants will be participating in the pageant, with the inclusion of Miss
Rapanui.
The pageant
begins at Nadi's Prince Charles Park on December 6 and will conclude on
December 9
However the
programme will officially begin on December 1 with a briefing and launch of
official voting in Nadi.
Over the
nine days the contestants will be part of variety of activities such as
photo-shoots, TV interviews and church service