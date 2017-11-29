Fiji Time: 12:53 AM on Thursday 30 November

Sedition suspects receive custodial sentences

KALESI MELE
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Update: 2:18PM ALL accused person's in the Nadroga Navosa sedition trial have been sentenced to two years, three months and 11 days imprisonment except for Ulaiyasi Rabua.

Rabua is already serving two year prison term after being convicted in September of sedition intent in the Ra sedition trial.

Lautoka High Court judge Justice Sunil Sharma issued a two year seven months and 11 days sentence for Rabua.

Out of this sentence 16 months is to be served consecutively to that of his previous conviction.

The remainder of the term is to be served concurrently.








