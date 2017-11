/ Front page / News

Update: 2:00PM AFL Fiji is again hosting the annual Oceania Cup for 2017 to be played at Albert Park, Suva.

The competition sees the nations from around the South Pacific compete at under-15 level for the title of the best in Oceania.

This year we will see teams from Nauru, Vanuatu and two teams from Australia (including an indigenous side) grace our shores in Fiji.

The Oceania Cup begins next Monday, the 4th of December, and runs through until the 14th of December.