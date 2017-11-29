Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Lomaiviti Princess V has created 55 new job opportunities for Fijians. Picture: ALISI VUCAGO

Update: 1:40PM LOMAIVITI Princess V, Goundar Shipping's newest addition to its existing fleet was welcomed today at the Narain jetty in Suva after 19 days of sailing from its former home in Canada.

Goundar shipping owner George Goundar has labelled the ship as one of the largest marine vessel in Fiji as it is 130 meters in length with 16 knots speed and with the capacity to carry 1500 passengers and 164 cars.

With its state of the art facilities including restaurants, private rooms and a kids play area, the Lomaiviti Princess V has created 55 new job opportunities for Fijians.

"For the travelling public, there has been an outcry especially for a festive season like now, December, with the overcrowding and the overloading- we have responded to that," he said.

"As far as I'm concerned, shipping is better now than it was six years ago."

Mr Goundar said earning an income today was not easy and as a gift to the Fijian people, his new vessel would ensure a decrease in boat fares by 30 per cent.

The Lomaiviti Princess V will sail between Viti Levu to Vanua Levu.

Formerly known as the MV Queen of Nanaimo, the 53-year-old vessel used to sail between Tsawwassen to the Southern Gulf Islands route in British Columbia, Canada.