+ Enlarge this image Part of the main street in Nadi Town - the declaration of Nadi to be a city has been deferred. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:18PM THE declaration of Nadi to be a city has been deferred to early next year.

This was confirmed at a press conference today by the Minister for Local Government, Parveen Kumar.

Mr Kumar told the members of the media that some work was left to be carried out in terms of infrastructure.

He said most of the work which included expansion of town boundaries, the objection period and addressing of the objection had been done.