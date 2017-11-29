Fiji Time: 12:53 AM on Thursday 30 November

Judge dismisses defence objection

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Update: 1:01PM THE defence objection to the amended information on sedition charges against Fiji Times Ltd, its editor-in-chief, Fred Wesley and its general manager and publisher, Hank Arts has been dismissed by the High Court in Suva.

The matter was called today before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe for ruling on the amended information whereby he dismissed the objection and also set a new trial date on the request of one of the defence lawyers, Aman Ravindra-Singh.

The accused persons, Nai Lalakai editor, Anare Ravula, letter writer, Josaia Waqabaca,  Mr Wesley, Mr Arts, and the Fiji Times Ltd who are alleged to have made, or caused to be published, a seditious statement in the Nai Lalakai newspaper pleaded not guilty to their respective charges in court today.

The new trial date has been set for December 11, 2017 and the matter has been adjourned for a pre-trial conference on December 1, 2017.

