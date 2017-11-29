Musical drama a result of strong bilateral relations: Bala

Update: 12:31PM FIJIANS who were at the Namaste Pacifika - Festival of India yesterday evening at Ratu Cakobau park in Nausori were urged to pay heed to the message portrayed through the performance, and focus on the teachings and lessons taught in Ramayana.
Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure
and Transport Parveen Kumar Bala said this while officiating at the Jatayu
Moksham - 'Namaste Pacifika' Festival of India.
Jatayu Moksham by Kalakshetra Foundation was chosen to
perform in Fiji as there are around 2000 active Ramayana 'mandalis' in Fiji.
While welcoming the group of 24 talented actors and
actresses tonight, Mr Bala said the event was a result of strong bilateral
relations between Fiji and India.