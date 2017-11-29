Musical drama a result of strong bilateral relations: Bala

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Indian artist portraying the Ramayana character of Jatayu during the Namaste Pacifika - Festival of India at Ratu Cakobau park. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:31PM FIJIANS who were at the Namaste Pacifika - Festival of India yesterday evening at Ratu Cakobau park in Nausori were urged to pay heed to the message portrayed through the performance, and focus on the teachings and lessons taught in Ramayana.

Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar Bala said this while officiating at the Jatayu Moksham - 'Namaste Pacifika' Festival of India.

Jatayu Moksham by Kalakshetra Foundation was chosen to perform in Fiji as there are around 2000 active Ramayana 'mandalis' in Fiji.

While welcoming the group of 24 talented actors and actresses tonight, Mr Bala said the event was a result of strong bilateral relations between Fiji and India.