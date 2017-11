/ Front page / News

Update: 11:56AM THE bus driver who is alleged to have caused the death of a 34-year-old bus checker will be produced in court today.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 37-year-old suspect of Natawa, Tavua has been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death.

He will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday at t Nasautoka in Tailevu.