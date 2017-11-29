Fiji Time: 12:53 AM on Thursday 30 November

Search continues for man lost at sea

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Update: 11:46AM AN aerial search will be conducted this morning for the third victim who was a passenger on the barge Kaiwai.

A police statement has confirmed that the search is being conducted by Police, Rescue Fiji and the villagers of Bukama and Dalomo.

However two men are dead when the barge they were travelling in to Yasawa Island capsized yesterday morning.

Villagers said the bodies of the two men were found washed up on the beach near Dalomo Village on Yasawa Island.

The bodies of the two men were transported by helicopter to the Lautoka Hospital morgue yesterday.








