Search continues for man lost at sea

Update: 11:46AM AN aerial search will be conducted this morning for the third victim who was a passenger on the barge Kaiwai.
A
police statement has confirmed that the search is being conducted by Police,
Rescue Fiji and the villagers of Bukama and Dalomo.
However
two men are dead when the barge they were travelling in to Yasawa Island
capsized yesterday morning.
Villagers
said the bodies of the two men were found washed up on the beach near Dalomo
Village on Yasawa Island.
The
bodies of the two men were transported by helicopter to the Lautoka Hospital
morgue yesterday.