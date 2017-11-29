FCCC, Police to address consumer rights issues

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:42AM THE Fijian Competition and Consumer Commissioner (FCCC) will be working with Police officers in the Western Division to address consumer rights issues to avoid criminal related activities.

This is due to reports received about disagreements between landlord and tenants.

FCCC Western Regional Manager Abdul I Sheik said the awareness sessions is a result of a meeting held with the Western Division Police Management Team last Friday where a number of consumer related issues were raised.

He said consumers had a number of rights however the problem they face is people did not know about them.