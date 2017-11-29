Fiji Time: 12:53 AM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FCCC, Police to address consumer rights issues

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Update: 11:42AM THE Fijian Competition and Consumer Commissioner (FCCC) will be working with Police officers in the Western Division to address consumer rights issues to avoid criminal related activities.

This is due to reports received about disagreements between landlord and tenants. 

FCCC Western Regional Manager Abdul I Sheik said the awareness sessions is a result of a meeting held with the Western Division Police Management Team last Friday where a number of consumer related issues were raised.

He said consumers had a number of rights however the problem they face is people did not know about them.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62600.6070
JPY 55.088852.0888
GBP 0.36410.3561
EUR 0.41260.4006
NZD 0.71300.6800
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tragedy at sea
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style
  3. Hayne on target list
  4. 'Freak' accident lands man in hospital
  5. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives
  6. Farmer hacked to death, suspect in custody
  7. Debt level queried
  8. FLP: No facts to claims
  9. Spiritual upbringing
  10. Defence lawyer applies for case to be struck out

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  7. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  10. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)