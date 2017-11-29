Fiji Time: 12:53 AM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji Times Logo

Weather watch: Heavy rain alert

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Update: 11:34AM A HEAVY rain alert remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group and the Eastern half of Viti Levu.

This was confirmed in a special weather bulletin issued by the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) in Nadi at 11:00pm this morning. 

The bulletin states a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remains slow moving over the group and it is expected to affect the group for the next few days.

As for the forecast for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group and the eastern half of Viti Levu there will be occasional rain, heavy at times  and few thunderstorms over Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group, the eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

For the rest of Fiji, some showers especially in the afternoon or evening and thunderstorms. Isolated heavy falls expected.








