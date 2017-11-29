New school year boost

/ Front page / News

STUDENTS of Nawaka District School in Nadi will have a fun learning experience in 2018 with the inclusion of three state-of-the-art interactive technology given by members of the Nawaka Educational Charitable Trust in partnership with global education technology company Promethean.

The highly modern ActivPanel i-Series interactive screen was officially handed over to the school by members of the trust and the global company in Nadi on Monday.

Promethean head of United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI) and ANZ Markets, Ali Hayward said the i65 panels and software suite would enable the students and teachers to build lessons based on their content and curriculum.

"Education is at the heart of everything we do," he said.

"We're an education company first and a technology company second.

"That's why we believe in supporting initiatives which genuinely strive to improve education standards and the Nawaka school is an example of this."

Promethean head of marketing Gillian Rhodes said this was the first time the panels were being introduced into the South Pacific.

"We work with lots of ministers for education around the world and we speak to them about the benefits of the technology within the classroom and how it helps student engagement and helps improve results," she said.

"We all know that if we have a population of educated children that makes a difference to the economy of that country and not just here in Fiji but in all countries around the world."

She said they found out about Nawaka District School through a friend of the company, Wallace Baine, who had been giving computers to the school.

"We felt that the next stage of basic computer skills is to bring the ActivPanels into the whole classroom so that all the children can be engaged in day to day lessons."

Nawaka District School headteacher Heten Kumar said he was grateful to the company and to members of the Nawaka trust for assisting in their students development.

"We do not find this kind of technology in Fiji and we are grateful to them for picking us to be the first school in Fiji to use this technology," he said.