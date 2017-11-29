Fiji Time: 12:53 AM on Thursday 30 November

GIS council being set up

Avneel Chand
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

THE paperwork for a Pacific Geospatial Information System (GIS) and Remote Sensing Council is at its final stages.

This was announced by the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Faiyaz Koya, at the opening of the Pacific Geographical Information Systems and Remote Sensing Annual Conference in Suva on Monday.

"I hope that other regional counterparts can also offer their expertise to serve on this council, as this would take our expertise and knowledge to greater heights and bring innovation to this critical area of information management," he said.

Mr Koya said the council would be of great importance in terms of information sharing among the geospatial division of the different ministries. He said the geospatial information was critical with respect to development, national plans and what needs to be done in relation to climate change.

"It provides benefits to all our local communities, it provides geospatial information, it conserves our forests, surroundings and it is critical to have up to date information, what we have, don't have, what we should have.

"If you look at it, it is basically resources available worldwide and without this geospatial information you don't really get the up to date information."

Mr Koya said the way forward was information sharing from all ministries. The ministry's permanent secretary, Malakai Finau, will serve as the trustee.








