FCS: Get your check-ups early

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Cancer Society's Kaliova Turagaiviu and Talei Osborne presents on prostate cancer at Digicel Office in Suva. Picture: ATU RASEA

HAVING the known symptoms of prostate cancer may not necessarily mean one is diagnosed with it, according to the Fiji Cancer Society.

FCS public relations officer Kaliova Turagaiviu said there were other diseases which had similar symptoms.

Mr Turagaiviu was speaking at an event on prostate cancer at the Digicel office in Suva on Monday.

"All those symptoms that we discussed earlier can be because of prostatitis, which is not prostate cancer but just a condition of the prostate gland," he said.

"But all those symptoms are the same for prostate cancer, benign prostatic and prostatitis."

According to www.webmd.com, prostatitis is the swelling of a walnut-sized gland which all men have while benign prostatic is the narrowing of the bladder neck.

According to FCS, the symptoms of prostate cancer are known to be frequent and sudden need to urinate, difficulty in passing urine, blood in urine, pain in various bones if cancer has spread to them.

"There are two other diseases that have the same symptoms and they are diabetes, frequent need to urinate and venereal disease," he said.

"You can see here why it is important to get tested, so you know what you are dealing with, it is very ambiguous prostate cancer I have to say that is why it is important that you know your body."