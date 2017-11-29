Fiji Time: 12:52 AM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FCS: Get your check-ups early

Avneel Chand
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

HAVING the known symptoms of prostate cancer may not necessarily mean one is diagnosed with it, according to the Fiji Cancer Society.

FCS public relations officer Kaliova Turagaiviu said there were other diseases which had similar symptoms.

Mr Turagaiviu was speaking at an event on prostate cancer at the Digicel office in Suva on Monday.

"All those symptoms that we discussed earlier can be because of prostatitis, which is not prostate cancer but just a condition of the prostate gland," he said.

"But all those symptoms are the same for prostate cancer, benign prostatic and prostatitis."

According to www.webmd.com, prostatitis is the swelling of a walnut-sized gland which all men have while benign prostatic is the narrowing of the bladder neck.

According to FCS, the symptoms of prostate cancer are known to be frequent and sudden need to urinate, difficulty in passing urine, blood in urine, pain in various bones if cancer has spread to them.

"There are two other diseases that have the same symptoms and they are diabetes, frequent need to urinate and venereal disease," he said.

"You can see here why it is important to get tested, so you know what you are dealing with, it is very ambiguous prostate cancer I have to say that is why it is important that you know your body."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62600.6070
JPY 55.088852.0888
GBP 0.36410.3561
EUR 0.41260.4006
NZD 0.71300.6800
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tragedy at sea
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style
  3. Hayne on target list
  4. 'Freak' accident lands man in hospital
  5. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives
  6. Farmer hacked to death, suspect in custody
  7. Debt level queried
  8. FLP: No facts to claims
  9. Spiritual upbringing
  10. Defence lawyer applies for case to be struck out

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  7. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  10. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)