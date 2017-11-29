Big ticket demand for RFMF band celebration, tattoo

/ Front page / News

PEOPLE have been advised to buy their tickets for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces band's centennial celebration and military tattoo early to avoid disappointment.

The centennial celebration and military tattoo will be held in Suva on December 8.

Centennial celebration committee chairman Commander Lepani Vaniqi said the demand from the public was high and they had to increase the pre-sale venues as a result.

"We started with two venues when we started with our pre-sale a week ago, but the demand has been overwhelming," he said.

"We have been receiving frequent phone calls from interested public and thought it would be easier if we increase the number of places we sell the tickets from."

Cmdr Vaniqi said the planned celebration would be exciting because the bands and all the acts that would be performing on the night were slowly putting the final pieces together.

"This is the first time a military tattoo is going to be held in Fiji and work has been done to make it a special one for our guests," he said.

Tickets for the celebration can be bought from Suva's Post Shop, MHCC and the front of ANZ Bank along Victoria Pde.

They can also be bought at the RFMF Strategic Headquarters at Berkeley Crescent.

The celebration will be held at the ANZ Stadium.