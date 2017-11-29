Fiji Time: 12:53 AM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Big ticket demand for RFMF band celebration, tattoo

Solomone Rabulu
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

PEOPLE have been advised to buy their tickets for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces band's centennial celebration and military tattoo early to avoid disappointment.

The centennial celebration and military tattoo will be held in Suva on December 8.

Centennial celebration committee chairman Commander Lepani Vaniqi said the demand from the public was high and they had to increase the pre-sale venues as a result.

"We started with two venues when we started with our pre-sale a week ago, but the demand has been overwhelming," he said.

"We have been receiving frequent phone calls from interested public and thought it would be easier if we increase the number of places we sell the tickets from."

Cmdr Vaniqi said the planned celebration would be exciting because the bands and all the acts that would be performing on the night were slowly putting the final pieces together.

"This is the first time a military tattoo is going to be held in Fiji and work has been done to make it a special one for our guests," he said.

Tickets for the celebration can be bought from Suva's Post Shop, MHCC and the front of ANZ Bank along Victoria Pde.

They can also be bought at the RFMF Strategic Headquarters at Berkeley Crescent.

The celebration will be held at the ANZ Stadium.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62600.6070
JPY 55.088852.0888
GBP 0.36410.3561
EUR 0.41260.4006
NZD 0.71300.6800
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tragedy at sea
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style
  3. Hayne on target list
  4. 'Freak' accident lands man in hospital
  5. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives
  6. Farmer hacked to death, suspect in custody
  7. Debt level queried
  8. FLP: No facts to claims
  9. Spiritual upbringing
  10. Defence lawyer applies for case to be struck out

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  7. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  10. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)