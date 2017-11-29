Villagers call for road upgrade

/ Front page / News

VILLAGES in Vuya, Bua, have expressed the need for refurbishment works on roads in the district.

Villagers of Nawaido and Solevu within the Vuya district and Nasasaivua, Natokalau, Waisa, Raviravi and Namalata in Kubulau district, say they need good roads.

Nawaido Village headman Ratu Rafaele Ramanaki said the issue was not a new one because they raised it a couple of times during the provincial council meeting.

Ratu Rafaele said the movement of people in the province was affected because of the poor road condition.

"Most of our pleas to get our roads upgraded have been neglected," he said.

"We have raised this with Fiji Roads Authority through the provincial meeting and until now nothing has been done."

Fiji Roads Authority's general manager network operations and maintenance, Aram Goes, said the authority was aware of the road condition at Vuya and Solevu.

"Those road sections are under a major upgrade works which are in progress. The potholes are anticipated given the recent rainfall and will be remedied accordingly."

Mr Goes said the authority had a strategic plan to improve the Nabouwalu, Kubulau, Wailevu west coast route to a standard suitable for regular bus services.

"Prior to the strategic plans, FRA has never seen buses travel unrestricted between Daria and Nadua to Raviravi," he said.

"This major upgrade program includes 33.6km of unsealed road rehabilitation, widening and drainage, along with 3km of traction sealing on steep hill sections and localised 300m to 500m of sealing in front of schools, health centres and villages totaling 2.8km in length."

He said the sealing of the Immaculate College and Makolei Village frontage was scheduled for completion by the end of next month, weather permiting.