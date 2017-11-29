Fiji Time: 12:53 AM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Youth reluctance focus

Avneel Chand
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

SOME youths of Fiji are still reluctant to speak on certain issues, according to artivist Moana Maniapoto.

Ms Maniapoto facilitated a two-day workshop on using music/lyrics as a medium to send a social message, which was organised by British Council's Valuing Voices Project.

She said working with 30 participants during the two days showed there was a degree of depression since participants felt their voice was not being heard.

"Music can be used to mobilise people, make people to feel they are not alone in a particular issue. Music has a lot more potential not just to express alternative voices, but to disrupt things in a very positive way. Artivism is a term I got from the indigenous people of Northern Europe. They gave me a term that I did not even know I was doing, which was to fuse art/music with activism."

She said music was one way of connecting people by reaching out and breaking political and diplomatic barriers.

"If people are encouraged to express themselves, it is really important and I think art is a good way to do that and it is also a good way to deliver a message to decision makers," Ms Maniapoto said.

"I think workshops like these are really important and that art is really important because art is a soft power in getting voice out, so it is not just music, it is visual arts."

Ms Mauniapoto is the leader of the band Moana & the Tribe.

She was inducted in the NZ Music Hall of Fame in 2016 as a musician who has made "a significant long-term contribution to New Zealand music".








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62600.6070
JPY 55.088852.0888
GBP 0.36410.3561
EUR 0.41260.4006
NZD 0.71300.6800
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tragedy at sea
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style
  3. Hayne on target list
  4. 'Freak' accident lands man in hospital
  5. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives
  6. Farmer hacked to death, suspect in custody
  7. Debt level queried
  8. FLP: No facts to claims
  9. Spiritual upbringing
  10. Defence lawyer applies for case to be struck out

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  7. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  10. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)