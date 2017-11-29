Fiji Time: 12:53 AM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Abuse rife in homes

Solomone Rabulu
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

SIXTY-FOUR per cent of women in Fiji experience domestic violence, meaning 64 per cent of homes are not safe for women, says a women's rights group.

Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali released the statistics to this newspaper this week on deaths of women because of domestic violence in Fiji.

Ms Ali said no one had given men the right no matter the reason or provocations to beat up their wife, assault them so severely or to some extent, kill them.

"If you look at the statistics, most women who are murdered are murdered at the hands of their partners and often are within their domestic violence situations," she said.

"Women often don't get the kind of support that they should be getting and we don't realise how very risky this becomes for any woman.

"The home, which is supposed to be the safest place for women, becomes the most risky place for women."

In analysing these cases, Ms Ali said most of them involved women who had intentions to move on from a violent relationship.

"For women, sometimes this violence ends up in death situations. If the issues are being entertained in our homes, the intensity of this continues and can end up in death," she said.

"One of the reasons domestic violence has persisted and continues to exist in our society is because of that attitude, that women must have provoked it.

"Men do the same things but do women go around beating them up? This is the gender differences that we have in our society."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62600.6070
JPY 55.088852.0888
GBP 0.36410.3561
EUR 0.41260.4006
NZD 0.71300.6800
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tragedy at sea
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style
  3. Hayne on target list
  4. 'Freak' accident lands man in hospital
  5. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives
  6. Farmer hacked to death, suspect in custody
  7. Debt level queried
  8. FLP: No facts to claims
  9. Spiritual upbringing
  10. Defence lawyer applies for case to be struck out

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  7. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  10. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)