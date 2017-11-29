Abuse rife in homes

/ Front page / News

SIXTY-FOUR per cent of women in Fiji experience domestic violence, meaning 64 per cent of homes are not safe for women, says a women's rights group.

Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali released the statistics to this newspaper this week on deaths of women because of domestic violence in Fiji.

Ms Ali said no one had given men the right no matter the reason or provocations to beat up their wife, assault them so severely or to some extent, kill them.

"If you look at the statistics, most women who are murdered are murdered at the hands of their partners and often are within their domestic violence situations," she said.

"Women often don't get the kind of support that they should be getting and we don't realise how very risky this becomes for any woman.

"The home, which is supposed to be the safest place for women, becomes the most risky place for women."

In analysing these cases, Ms Ali said most of them involved women who had intentions to move on from a violent relationship.

"For women, sometimes this violence ends up in death situations. If the issues are being entertained in our homes, the intensity of this continues and can end up in death," she said.

"One of the reasons domestic violence has persisted and continues to exist in our society is because of that attitude, that women must have provoked it.

"Men do the same things but do women go around beating them up? This is the gender differences that we have in our society."