Speak up, people urged

ANY person who knows about domestic violence happening in their homes can get into trouble with relevant authorities if they do not report it, says Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali.

"If you know of any women who have been subjected to torture in her life, you must support, help her get to a place of safety or report it to the police and FWCC," she said.

"There is a huge conspiracy to protect perpetrators and I ask the people, please it's about somebody's life and that makes it all our business.

"As we do our awareness, we are shifting a little bit, eventually the dream is to live a world without violence, especially on violence against women and children.

"Anyone who experiences or watches domestic violence happening has the right to intervene or can call the police and the police should come. If it's a child that is being abused or getting beaten up, you are responsible also."

Ms Ali said the FWCC was always there to help women who go through these domestic cases.

"There is still a lot more to do. It's about changing mind-sets about women," she said.

"Any women, who are going through this, please know that you are not alone. There are people who support us on this, either at your health centre or someone you trust in your community.

"You can even call us on our crisis centre toll free line from any network which is 1560 and someone will always be at the end of the line to help you, but please, do not suffer in silence."