16-year-old prosecution witness takes stand

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl told the High Court in Suva yesterday that she refused to accede to her teacher's request for intimate fondling after he called her into the classroom.

The girl, who was 12 years old when the alleged incident took place, said her teacher was allegedly masturbating inside the classroom when she walked in.

She is the third prosecution witness in the trial of a teacher who is charged with four counts of rape and nine counts of sexual assault.

The alleged incident took place between January 1, 2010, and October 31, 2013.

While giving evidence, the girl said she was her class prefect in that year and she was responsible for locking up the classroom before leaving for home.

The girl said she was on her way out of the school premises when the teacher called her into his classroom.

She told the court that the teacher was used to calling other female students into his classroom.

When questioned by State counsel Sujata Lodhia as to why she did not adhere to what the teacher said, the girl said that she did not because she felt that it was not right to do so because the man was his teacher.

She said she felt scared after the incident and decided to report the matter to a teacher.

The accused is represented by Aman Ravindra Singh.

The trial continues before Justice Salesi Temo today.