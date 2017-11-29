Man in custody over death

/ Front page / News

A TAVUA man was taken into custody yesterday after the death of a bus checker from Nasautoka, Tailevu on Sunday evening.

The 37-year-old suspect is believed to be a bus driver.

The suspect was allegedly driving a bus en route to Nausori and stopped for the victim, who was the bus checker, to pick up the receipt book that flew out of the bus.

The suspect had allegedly reversed the bus and ran over the victim, who was picking up the receipt book from the road.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at Waito along the Kings Rd.

The victim was rushed to the Korovou Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The road death toll stands at 61 compared with 50 for the same period last year.