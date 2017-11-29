Fiji Time: 12:52 AM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Man in custody over death

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

A TAVUA man was taken into custody yesterday after the death of a bus checker from Nasautoka, Tailevu on Sunday evening.

The 37-year-old suspect is believed to be a bus driver.

The suspect was allegedly driving a bus en route to Nausori and stopped for the victim, who was the bus checker, to pick up the receipt book that flew out of the bus.

The suspect had allegedly reversed the bus and ran over the victim, who was picking up the receipt book from the road.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at Waito along the Kings Rd.

The victim was rushed to the Korovou Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The road death toll stands at 61 compared with 50 for the same period last year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62600.6070
JPY 55.088852.0888
GBP 0.36410.3561
EUR 0.41260.4006
NZD 0.71300.6800
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tragedy at sea
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style
  3. Hayne on target list
  4. 'Freak' accident lands man in hospital
  5. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives
  6. Farmer hacked to death, suspect in custody
  7. Debt level queried
  8. FLP: No facts to claims
  9. Spiritual upbringing
  10. Defence lawyer applies for case to be struck out

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  7. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  10. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)