'Turnout for AOG Women's Summit very good'

+ Enlarge this image Vuniana Ratubuli (left),Wati Navula,Merewalesi Cara,Neomi Ratuvuli and Salote Vosa of Nadroga during the Assembelies of God women's summit conference in Samabula yesterday. Picture: RAMA

MORE than 700 women were part of the Assemblies of God Women's Summit at Calvary Temple in Suva yesterday.

AOG Women's Summit spokesperson Kolofiu Cakau said the turnout was very good.

"The turnout was 90 per cent of those women that have registered with us but many participants are still coming in," she said.

"We had about 120 women who came from Vanua Levu today (yesterday), while many others are still arriving from Australia and Tonga.

"Most of these women were from the rural areas of Fiji and for them to sit in and be part of the summit was actually a good way for us to spread the message to them."

Mrs Cakau said the second day of the program would progress from what they learned on day one yesterday.

"We had four sessions on Tuesday. We had the assistant superintendent Reverend Mosese Cakau empowering women with his teachings, Dr Isimeli Tukana on non-communicable diseases and an overseas speaker Deborah Simmons on unveiling the mask for women on women's issues," she said.

"We are gearing towards transforming women inside out and not the other way around so it's exciting for all participants being a part of this week-long program.

"The summit is open to every woman who wishes to attend the summit. Once again registrations are still open and of course the evening church function here at the Calvary Temple is free and is open to everyone."