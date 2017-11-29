Fiji Time: 12:52 AM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Turnout for AOG Women's Summit very good'

Solomone Rabulu
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

MORE than 700 women were part of the Assemblies of God Women's Summit at Calvary Temple in Suva yesterday.

AOG Women's Summit spokesperson Kolofiu Cakau said the turnout was very good.

"The turnout was 90 per cent of those women that have registered with us but many participants are still coming in," she said.

"We had about 120 women who came from Vanua Levu today (yesterday), while many others are still arriving from Australia and Tonga.

"Most of these women were from the rural areas of Fiji and for them to sit in and be part of the summit was actually a good way for us to spread the message to them."

Mrs Cakau said the second day of the program would progress from what they learned on day one yesterday.

"We had four sessions on Tuesday. We had the assistant superintendent Reverend Mosese Cakau empowering women with his teachings, Dr Isimeli Tukana on non-communicable diseases and an overseas speaker Deborah Simmons on unveiling the mask for women on women's issues," she said.

"We are gearing towards transforming women inside out and not the other way around so it's exciting for all participants being a part of this week-long program.

"The summit is open to every woman who wishes to attend the summit. Once again registrations are still open and of course the evening church function here at the Calvary Temple is free and is open to everyone."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62600.6070
JPY 55.088852.0888
GBP 0.36410.3561
EUR 0.41260.4006
NZD 0.71300.6800
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tragedy at sea
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style
  3. Hayne on target list
  4. 'Freak' accident lands man in hospital
  5. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives
  6. Farmer hacked to death, suspect in custody
  7. Debt level queried
  8. FLP: No facts to claims
  9. Spiritual upbringing
  10. Defence lawyer applies for case to be struck out

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  7. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  10. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)