Defence lawyer applies for case to be struck out

THE defence lawyer for former vice-chancellor of the Fiji National University (FNU) Dr Ganesh Chand yesterday filed an application in the High Court in Suva for the case to be struck out.

Dr Chand, who was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) with one count of abuse of office, appeared before Justice Riyaz Hamza.

It is alleged that Mr Chand, while being employed in the public service as the vice-chancellor of FNU, in abuse of the authority of his office, did an arbitrary act for the purpose of gain.

FICAC lawyer Rashmi Aslam sought time from the court to provide a response to the application and defence lawyer Sharvada Sharma will provide a response as well.

The matter has been adjourned to January 22 next year when the responses from both parties will be checked.