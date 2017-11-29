Fiji Time: 12:53 AM on Thursday 30 November

Residents fear for safety

Solomone Rabulu
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

SOME residents along Waimate Rd in Cunningham in Suva are calling on relevant authorities to attend to their plea as they continuously face landslides outside their homes.

Atelina Tabakibau, 56, said she feared for her family's safety because the hills made up of soapstones kept falling off every time it rained.

She said a huge portion of the hill slipped last Friday when Suva experienced heavy rainfall. She said it was dangerous for them because the landslide occurred close to their house. She said landslides in the area were not new to them.

She said building retaining walls would be the best option for them.








