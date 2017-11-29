Residents fear for safety

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The resident Atelina Tabekibau stands on her lawn and watches the landslide at Cunningham Stage 1 yesterday. Picture: RAMA

SOME residents along Waimate Rd in Cunningham in Suva are calling on relevant authorities to attend to their plea as they continuously face landslides outside their homes.

Atelina Tabakibau, 56, said she feared for her family's safety because the hills made up of soapstones kept falling off every time it rained.

She said a huge portion of the hill slipped last Friday when Suva experienced heavy rainfall. She said it was dangerous for them because the landslide occurred close to their house. She said landslides in the area were not new to them.

She said building retaining walls would be the best option for them.