$14k boost for Cure Kids

CURE Kids Fiji has received a financial boost of $14,325 from one of Australia's fastest growing retail travel businesses, Ignite Travel Group.

Cure Kids Fiji operations manager Sally Cooper said the charitable organisation was grateful to the team from Ignite Travel Group for the funds they had raised.

"The funds will be used in the ongoing work for our rheumatic heart disease program and also for the oxygen project that we are working on over the next 24 months," Ms Cooper said.

"We are grateful for the support from Ignite Travel Group and their supporters for raising the funds to assist us with the ongoing work on these projects."

Ignite Travel Group digital marketing manager Richard Weyer said Fiji had a special place in their hearts.

"My Fiji was our company's first-ever travel brand in the Australian market and to this day, being here makes us all instantly Fiji happy," he said.

"This happiness starts from the moment we board a Fiji Airways plane, when we land and are greeted by all of your wonderful smiling faces, it's easy to see that Fiji is a place where magic lives."

Mr Weyer said the company had elected Cure Kids Fiji to be its company charity.

"We wanted to be able to support the life-changing efforts of this extremely worthy cause and help to improve the lives of children in Fiji.

"To support Cure Kids Fiji, we've taken a number of steps to engage our entire Ignite Travel Group family.

"As a company we will continue to promote and support Fiji.

"This year alone, we have sent 14,620 Australians to Fiji on holiday and we will be sending more and more in years to come."