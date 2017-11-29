Carpentry training for village youths

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dreketi youths with Minister for Youth Mr Tuitubou and the Tui Laucala Ratu Laginikoro Dakuiyau (kneeling, far left) after recieving their carpenty equipment recently. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE Ministry of Youth and Sports has identified six youths in the villages of Dreketi and Togo on Qamea who will attend carpentry training at the Naqere Youth Training Centre in Savusavu next year.

Speaking to youths of Dreketi on Qamea during his tour, Youth and Sports Minister Laisenia Tuitubou said after the landslide in December last year, they identified that youths needed to be trained in carpentry skills to help in the rehabilitation of homes.

Mr Tuitubou said after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston there were a lot of home relief materials lying around in districts that were not utilised because of the lack of carpenters.

"Our office in the North has therefore identified that carpentry skill would assist youths rebuild their homes and the lives of their families," he said.

"Therefore, the six youths identified by your youth groups would attend training at the Naqere Youth Training Centre next year in line with these objectives.

"The landslide in your village and STC Winston whose brunt left Fiji in a state of emergency is sign that climate change is a real issue for us.

"What matters now is preparing our communities to become resilient to these changes and empowering youths is one of the ways in mitigating these challenges."

Mr Tuitubou also stressed to the youth club in Dreketi the importance of submitting their monthly reports to the ministry.

"The reports signify to the ministry that your groups are fully functional and that you are intent on fulfilling your objectives," he said.

He also called on village elders to use youths as the main economic drivers in their communities, adding idle minds contributed to a lot of social problems which youths were prone to.