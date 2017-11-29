FRA: Stop dumping

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority has called on members of the public along the Soasoa stretch outside Labasa Town to stop throwing rubbish in to drains.

The authority's chief executive officer, Jonathan Moore, said it had come to their attention that residents were dumping their rubbish in roadside drains.

Mr Moore reminded the public to stop throwing household rubbish or green waste in the drains, adding it contributed to blockage of the drains which led to flooding of the road stretch.

"A major roadside drainage works was undertaken along the Wainikoro stretch last year," he said.

"We have vegetation control and drainage program planned for January and February 2018.

"The Soasoa flats are always flooded, especially during heavy and continuous rainfall and due to the tides which flows inland through these drains.

"There is also ongoing development on downstream end in the sugar cane farms contributing to drain blockage."

Mr Moore said the authority would periodically clean and spray roadside drains to ensure the free flow of water, however, obstructions placed in these drains such as rubbish and hedge clippings that blocked the drains were the responsibility of residents.

"Some residents have used undersized culverts which have blocked access to various private driveways. Private driveways are the residents' responsibility to maintain and ensure they are adequately sized."

Mr Moore was responding to concerns from residents in the area of the continuous flooding of the stretch, especially during heavy rain.