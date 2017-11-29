Flotsam and Jetsam

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

"We've heard stories of strict parents, but this one is about a girl who could tell her parents almost anything," she said.

During the weekend, the girl told her at the breakfast table about a phone call she received.

She said: "Dad an old man called and he asked me to marry his son.

"I then told the man that you'd only agree to it if they bring a whale because you won't accept a whale's tooth."

Dad quickly responded and said: "I bet he did not continue talking."

The girl replied and said: "No dad, they said they'll bring a whale and a shark."

Sa yawa!