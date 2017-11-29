Fiji Time: 12:52 AM on Thursday 30 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Debt level queried

Manasa Kalouniviti
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

OPPOSITION member on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Aseri Radrodro yesterday questioned the State's debt management for the year 2014.

During the Ministry of Economy's presentation to the committee yesterday, Mr Radrodro said Government debt should be kept at around 40 per cent of GDP which was the ideal or recommended level.

Responding to Mr Radrodro's comments, Ministry of Economy's director Debt and Cash Flow Unit, Sikeli Voceduadua said Fiji had an unblemished record in public debt reporting and the outlook remained positive.

Committee chairperson Ashneel Sudhakar said the State's GDP had increased at a larger rate than national debt up to 2016 and Fiji should be comfortable with its present debt level.

The 2014 Auditor-General's Report on the performance audit on public debt management stated that although actual government borrowings were above expected international fiscal targets of 40 per cent of GDP, they were still within the Government's annual forecast fiscal targets, and decreased gradually over the years.

"Government's borrowing need is determined in view of the current to medium term and is sustainable," according to the report. "The process in place to determine borrowing needs and its debt servicing requirements and the provision of funds to meet contingent liabilities are sufficient to ensure sustainability in the current and medium term. However, with public debt and contingent liabilities of government steadily increasing over the years, Government may have to reconsider debt management strategies to ensure long term sustainability."

The PAC was cha­i­red by Mr Sudhak­ar with Governm­e­nt members Alex O'­C­o­nnor and Mohammed Dean and Opposition members Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu and Mr Radrodro. Also in attendance were senior officers of the OAG and the internal audit team and presentation team from the Ministry of Economy.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62600.6070
JPY 55.088852.0888
GBP 0.36410.3561
EUR 0.41260.4006
NZD 0.71300.6800
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 29th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tragedy at sea
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style
  3. Hayne on target list
  4. 'Freak' accident lands man in hospital
  5. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives
  6. Farmer hacked to death, suspect in custody
  7. Debt level queried
  8. FLP: No facts to claims
  9. Spiritual upbringing
  10. Defence lawyer applies for case to be struck out

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  7. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  10. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)