THE increasing reports of violence perpetrated against women and children could indicate that the subject is now a public issue, says Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni.

Supporting The Fiji Times campaign on 16 days of activism, Dr Luveni said violence perpetrated against women and children was no longer a confidential issue any more because of the embarrassment the information could cause.

She said this was a good sign.

"However, I reckon we should closely look at the social background of the perpetrators to find out what has caused them to commit such a heinous act so that we could formulate violence-free programs that are effective and inclusive," Dr Luveni said.

In this respect, she said it was important to influence and engage the perpetrators along with community leaders to partner in the development of the programs.

"Community support is crucial in these efforts.

"Therefore, the program to declare violence-free communities in the hands of selected individuals who are trained and subsequently, committed to make a difference in their communities, should be further enhanced and promoted.

"This program has proven to reduce violence."

16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls.

The campaign runs every year from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to December 10, Human Rights Day.

It was initiated in 1991 by the first Women's Global Leadership Institute, held by the Center for Women's Global Leadership (CWGL) at Rutgers University.

Currently, more than 3700 organisations from as many as 164 countries participate in the campaign annually.