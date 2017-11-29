Musical drama show wows crowd

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dancers from Kalashetra Foundation in India perform to the crowd at Subrail Park on Monday night. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

MORE than 1000 people converged at Subrail Park in Labasa on Monday evening to watch a musical dance and drama recital based on the Ramayana titled Jatayu Mokshaya. Performed by a group from the Kalashetra Foundation in India, those in attendance were enthralled with the lively performances about Jatayu, who tried to rescue Sita from Ravana, "the demon king" as he was abducting her. Sita was the "consort of Lord Rama".

Group leader Anil Kumar of Kalapurakkal in Chennai, India said they did a lot of Ramayan-based musical dance and drama shows.

"The drama, Ram Leela is taken from the holy book Ramayana and it is based on part three which is an ancient Indian epic poem which narrates the struggle of the divine prince Rama to rescue his wife Sita from the demon king Ravana," Mr Kumar said.