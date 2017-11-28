FRA's stand on landslides

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) contractors clear mud along the Queens highway at Veisari after the landslide earlier this month. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 6:02PM IT is not the responsibility of the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to take on its proactive management of landslide zones that are in lands owned by others.

FRA Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Moore clarified this in a statement in clarifying their stand on landslides.

Mr Moore said it is the responsibility of the FRA to maintain the roads in a safe and useable condition and that landslides cross boundaries of ownership.

"When a landslide affects a highway the FRA will take action to clear the way for traffic. When the potential landslide zone is within the road corridor but there has been no slide, the FRA will conduct an assessment and may take proactive steps to prevent future slides."

He said the Veisari slide in Lami propagated from an area outside of the road corridor, but it affected the road.

"In this case, the FRA cleared the fallen debris and made the road safe but it is the duty of the land owner to manage the land that contributed to the slide."

Mr Moore said the FRA is willing to provide relevant information and advice where it can, and has such detail available, but the ultimate responsibility rests with the land-owner.