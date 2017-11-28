Fiji Time: 1:42 AM on Wednesday 29 November

Two seriously injured in Dunedin accident

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Update: 5:51PM NEW Zealand: TWO people were flown to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries following a road accident that occurred at Wanaka-Luggate Highway in Otago New Zealand today.

The crash involving a car and a bus occurred at 9:50am this morning.

A statement by the New Zealand Police media center said the incident resulted in the road closure and diversions were been put in place.

New Zealand Police have also confirmed that the road has reopened this afternoon.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while the road was closed.








