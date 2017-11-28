ODPP conclude police training year

Update: 5:40PM THE Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) remains committed to raising standards in prosecutions and we look forward to welcoming everyone again next year to a full training programme throughout the country, including the introduction of more specialised prosecution courses targeting maritime safety amongst others.
Director of
Public Prosecutions (DPP), Christopher Pryde highlighted this during a talanoa session
with the ODPP west officers, prosecutors from the police and other prosecuting
agencies as well as private practitioners last Saturday in Lautoka.
The talanoa
session concluded the formal workshop that was held earlier in the day
and was attended by 26 participants from the Police Summary Prosecutions
Division and 18 law enforcement agents from the Lautoka City
Council, the Civil Aviation Authority, the Maritime Safety Authority and members of
the private bar.
The evening was
also an opportunity to farewell Sergeant Qio Vodowaqavuka who was retiring
after 33 and a half years' of service with the Fiji Police Force and five years
with the Police Summary Prosecutions Divisions.