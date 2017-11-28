Fiji Time: 1:42 AM on Wednesday 29 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

ODPP conclude police training year

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Update: 5:40PM THE Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) remains committed to raising standards in prosecutions and we look forward to welcoming everyone again next year to a full training programme throughout the country, including the introduction of more specialised prosecution courses targeting maritime safety amongst others.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Christopher Pryde highlighted this during a talanoa session with the ODPP west officers, prosecutors from the police and other prosecuting agencies as well as private practitioners last Saturday in Lautoka. 

The talanoa session concluded the formal workshop that was held earlier in the day and was attended by 26 participants from the Police Summary Prosecutions Division and 18 law enforcement agents from the Lautoka City Council, the Civil Aviation Authority, the Maritime Safety Authority and members of the private bar.

The evening was also an opportunity to farewell Sergeant Qio Vodowaqavuka who was retiring after 33 and a half years' of service with the Fiji Police Force and five years with the Police Summary Prosecutions Divisions.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62340.6044
JPY 54.814351.8143
GBP 0.36520.3572
EUR 0.41020.3982
NZD 0.71290.6799
AUD 0.64470.6197
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Frenchman airlifted to safety
  2. No drop policy
  3. A-G highlights socioeconomic rights
  4. Bus checker is latest road fatality
  5. Farmers' claims refuted
  6. 18 women lose lives to domestic attacks over three years
  7. Weather watch: Heavy rain alert
  8. Gold medal prospect
  9. Job targets need to be worked on
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery writings Thursday (23 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. A-G clears the air on welcome ceremony Friday (24 Nov)
  5. Picnic trip tragedy Saturday (25 Nov)
  6. Bati's best Thursday (23 Nov)
  7. Bati hopes to rise again Thursday (23 Nov)
  8. In the big league Saturday (25 Nov)
  9. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  10. 'Operation Kill Bill' Wednesday (22 Nov)