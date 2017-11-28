ODPP conclude police training year

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sergeant Qio Vodowaqavuka receives his medal of service fr om the Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, at the ODPP Prosecutors Training workshop. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:40PM THE Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) remains committed to raising standards in prosecutions and we look forward to welcoming everyone again next year to a full training programme throughout the country, including the introduction of more specialised prosecution courses targeting maritime safety amongst others.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Christopher Pryde highlighted this during a talanoa session with the ODPP west officers, prosecutors from the police and other prosecuting agencies as well as private practitioners last Saturday in Lautoka.

The talanoa session concluded the formal workshop that was held earlier in the day and was attended by 26 participants from the Police Summary Prosecutions Division and 18 law enforcement agents from the Lautoka City Council, the Civil Aviation Authority, the Maritime Safety Authority and members of the private bar.

The evening was also an opportunity to farewell Sergeant Qio Vodowaqavuka who was retiring after 33 and a half years' of service with the Fiji Police Force and five years with the Police Summary Prosecutions Divisions.