Pacific islanders part of first-ever sandfish aquaculture

+ Enlarge this image Participants who were part of the first-ever Regional Exchange program on sandfish aquaculture for reseeding. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:19PM DELEGATES from five Pacific Island countries made history after being the part of the first-ever Regional Exchange program on sandfish aquaculture for Reseeding.

The program which was facilitated by the Pacific Community (SPC) provided a platform for countries with differing technical abilities and stages of development to share regional-specific technical experience.

A statement by SPC today said over the last 2 months, delegates from PNG, Fiji, New Caledonia, Vanuatu and Kiribati had the opportunity to travel to Papua New Guinea, Fiji and New Caledonia to see and experience first-hand the different practices employed in sandfish aquaculture throughout the region.

Participants also gained practical skills and exposure to new techniques and modes of operation.

"The sandfish exchange brought together participants in early-mid career to strengthen their professional networks within the region and among peers facing similar issues or with solutions to common problems," the statement said.

"Sandfish is a type of sea cucumber found in tropical and sub-tropical areas of the Indo-Pacific region. The participants nominated for this exchange came from countries with a long beach-de-mer history and existing or fledgling programs for reseeding and sea ranching of sandfish."

It also said lessons learned from these experiences would be used by participants to build capacity in their home countries, applying and developing the technical skills and knowledge to address local challenges.