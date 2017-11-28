Fiji Time: 1:42 AM on Wednesday 29 November

Hearing for duo facing corruption-related charges set for next year

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Update: 4:12PM THE hearing date for two men separately charged with abuse of office and obtaining financial advantage by deception has been set for next year.

Former civil servant Josaia Dinono and the Director of Dynamic Solutions Venktesh Naidu who are charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) appeared before Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage at the Suva Magistrates court.

FICAC counsel Francis Pulewai informed court that they will be calling 25 witnesses for the hearing.

Magistrate Liyanage has set the hearing date for the June 11 -15, 2018.








