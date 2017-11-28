Fiji Time: 1:42 AM on Wednesday 29 November

Mariners warned of strong winds at sea

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Update: 3:51PM MARINERS are advised that a strong wind warning remains in force for all Fiji waters.

The marine weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi this afternoon reports that a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the northern and eastern parts of the group. It is expected to gradually drift southwards and affect the rest of the Fiji group later today.

Meanwhile a high pressure system to the far southeast of Fiji directs a strong southeast wind flow over the group.








