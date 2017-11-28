Fijian students win USP essay competition

Update: 3:44PM FOUR out of the six secondary school students who won prizes for the University of the South Pacific's (USP) Open Day Essay Competition were Fijians.
Students from
around the Pacific had submitted essays on 'How USP contributes to the
sustainable development of the Pacific region with examples and how you see USP
shaping the future of youths in the region'.
Yat Sen Secondary
School student Grace Fong was the winner of Category 1 and won herself an Acer
Laptop and six-month velocity package.
Ms Fong said that
winning the competition was beyond her expectation and she also thanked her Principal
Miriama Naicegucegu for motivating her to enter the competition.
"USP is one of the
major universities in the Pacific region so of course it will contribute a lot
to the sustainable development, its programmes are also recognised
internationally and at the same time they are relevant to the Pacific," she
said.
Also, Year 12
student from Swami Vivekananda College Vanessa Mitchell won an Acer Laptop and
Brother Printer for the Category 2 competition.
The other two
winners are Year 11 student at Nadi Muslim College Kelemedi Gukirewa who
was awarded FJ $1000 and Shouvik Hassan from Jai Narayan College who was
awarded FJ $500 .
The Category one
competition was for Year 10 and 11 students with a word limit of 1000-1500
words and Category two was for Year 12 and 13 students who had to write
2000-2500 words.
The schools of the
first prize winners in both categories were also awarded FJ $2000 each,
sponsored by the USP Book Centre.