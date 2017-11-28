Fijian students win USP essay competition

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Pramila Devi, USP's Lautoka Campus Director presents the award to Kelemedi Gukirewa in Nadi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:44PM FOUR out of the six secondary school students who won prizes for the University of the South Pacific's (USP) Open Day Essay Competition were Fijians.

Students from around the Pacific had submitted essays on 'How USP contributes to the sustainable development of the Pacific region with examples and how you see USP shaping the future of youths in the region'.

Yat Sen Secondary School student Grace Fong was the winner of Category 1 and won herself an Acer Laptop and six-month velocity package.

Ms Fong said that winning the competition was beyond her expectation and she also thanked her Principal Miriama Naicegucegu for motivating her to enter the competition.

"USP is one of the major universities in the Pacific region so of course it will contribute a lot to the sustainable development, its programmes are also recognised internationally and at the same time they are relevant to the Pacific," she said.

Also, Year 12 student from Swami Vivekananda College Vanessa Mitchell won an Acer Laptop and Brother Printer for the Category 2 competition.

The other two winners are Year 11 student at Nadi Muslim College Kelemedi Gukirewa who was awarded FJ $1000 and Shouvik Hassan from Jai Narayan College who was awarded FJ $500 .

The Category one competition was for Year 10 and 11 students with a word limit of 1000-1500 words and Category two was for Year 12 and 13 students who had to write 2000-2500 words.

The schools of the first prize winners in both categories were also awarded FJ $2000 each, sponsored by the USP Book Centre.